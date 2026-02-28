‘No special treatment for govt’: Delhi High Court refuses to restore Centre’s plea that was dismissed thrice over 20 years

The Delhi High Court said the state and its agencies are required to furnish a satisfactory explanation when approaching the court for condonation of delay. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by the Centre seeking to restore a petition that had been dismissed for non-prosecution for the third time in a litigation spanning over two decades.

Justice Renu Bhatnagar ruled that government departments cannot be granted preferential treatment in matters of limitation. “Even the government departments are under a special obligation to pursue litigation with due diligence, like an ordinary citizen,” the court said on February 26.

Justice Renu Bhatnagar ruled that government departments, like ordinary citizens, are obliged to pursue litigation with due diligence. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Renu Bhatnagar ruled that government departments, like ordinary citizens, are obliged to pursue litigation with due diligence. (Image enhanced using AI)

The order added that the state and its agencies cannot claim preferential treatment in matters relating to the condonation of delay and are required to furnish a plausible and satisfactory explanation when approaching the court for such relief.