40 years of service v. ‘lifestyle disorder’: Delhi High Court allows veteran’s disability pension, says vague labels can’t be used to bypass entitlements

6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 01:14 PM IST
The reasoning for denying the grant of disability pension in respect of the other disabilities, solely on the ground that the petitioner was overweight, cannot be sustained, said the Delhi High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Delhi High Court IAF veteran ruling: After 40 years of service and open-heart surgery, a senior Indian Air Force airman was denied disability pension on the grounds that his condition was a “lifestyle disorder”. The Delhi High Court, however, intervened and ruled that vague labels cannot be used to bypass a serviceman’s entitlements without concrete medical proof.
The medical board has merely classified the petitioner’s disability of primary hypertension as a lifestyle disorder, with the onset in a peace station, said the Delhi High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
A bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora of the Delhi High Court stepped in set aside December 5, 2024 verdict of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) rejecting the disability pension of Master Warrant Officer (Honorary Flying Lieutenant) Surendra Nath Singh, now retired.
“The AFT committed an error in denying the disability element of pension. In the absence of any other identified causal connection for the said disabilities, the rejection of the claim for disability pension by the Military establishment cannot be sustained,” the court said on February 23.
‘Lifestyle disorder’
It is also the contention of the respondents (Centre, IAF and others) that the petitioner had a documented personal history of smoking and alcohol consumption, thereby insinuating that the diseases were attributable to the petitioner’s own conduct.
However, this court is not persuaded by the respondents’ arguments, considering that such a finding finds no mention either in the release medical board (RMB) report or in the impugned order.
In the present case, the RMB has merely classified the petitioner’s disability of primary hypertension as a lifestyle disorder, with the onset in a peace station.
The RMB says nothing about the specific lifestyle factors of the petitioner, which may have led to the cause of the disease.
Referring to a disease as a lifestyle disorder will not prove/confirm that the disease was not attributable to military service.
In case the lifestyle of the officer is the cause of the disease, the medical opinion must record the causative lifestyle factors (i.e., enlist the reasons for such an opinion) for holding neither attributable to, nor aggravated by military service (NANA).
Merely stating that the disease is a lifestyle disorder would not justify the opinion of the RMB holding the disease was NANA by the military service.
The RMB has not identified any feature(s) of the petitioner’s lifestyle that could have resulted in the disability.
In contradiction, the RMB has categorically recorded that the disability is not attributable to the petitioner’s own negligence or misconduct.
The opinion of the RMB, characterising the condition of primary hypertension as a lifestyle disorder, is a mere conclusion, which stands negated and, in any event, is not substantiated by any cogent reasons.
Overweight argument rejected
Mere obesity, by itself, does not ipso facto render other disabilities, such as primary hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and CAD (Coronary Artery Disease), suffered by force personnel, attributable to obesity.
Therefore, the reasoning for denying the grant of disability pension in respect of the other disabilities, solely on the ground that the petitioner was overweight, cannot be sustained.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More