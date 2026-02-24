40 years of service v. ‘lifestyle disorder’: Delhi High Court allows veteran’s disability pension, says vague labels can’t be used to bypass entitlements

The reasoning for denying the grant of disability pension in respect of the other disabilities, solely on the ground that the petitioner was overweight, cannot be sustained, said the Delhi High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court IAF veteran ruling: After 40 years of service and open-heart surgery, a senior Indian Air Force airman was denied disability pension on the grounds that his condition was a “lifestyle disorder”. The Delhi High Court, however, intervened and ruled that vague labels cannot be used to bypass a serviceman’s entitlements without concrete medical proof.

The medical board has merely classified the petitioner’s disability of primary hypertension as a lifestyle disorder, with the onset in a peace station, said the Delhi High Court. (Image enhanced using AI) The medical board has merely classified the petitioner’s disability of primary hypertension as a lifestyle disorder, with the onset in a peace station, said the Delhi High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

A bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora of the Delhi High Court stepped in set aside December 5, 2024 verdict of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) rejecting the disability pension of Master Warrant Officer (Honorary Flying Lieutenant) Surendra Nath Singh, now retired.