Delhi High Court directs MEA, High Commission in Maldives to help Aligarh family press charges against resort over chef’s disappearance

Aftab Khan travelled to the Maldives in March 2024 on a work visa and began working as a chef at a resort on Ifuru Island.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 09:31 AM IST
Aftab Khan, an Aligarh resident, went missing in January last year while snorkelling. (Express Photo)Aftab Khan, an Aligarh resident, went missing in January last year while snorkelling. (Express Photo)
The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian High Commission in the Maldives to grant consular access to the family of a 27-year-old Indian man so they can press charges against a Maldivian resort for violating labour laws and negligence. Aftab Khan reportedly went missing from the island in January last year, while snorkelling.

Khan, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, travelled to the Maldives in March 2024 on a work visa and began working as a chef at a resort on Ifuru Island.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia disposed of the appeal and directed MEA and the Indian High Commission in the Maldives to grant consular access to Aftab’s brother and his legal advisors in the Maldives. “Facilitate assistance for entry and exit procedures, and coordinate meetings with the employer of the late Mr Aftab Khan as well as the local investigative authorities,” the bench said.

On January 15, a single bench judge closed a petition filed by Aftab’s brother, Mujeeb Khan, seeking consular assistance to locate Aftab. The family also claimed that the employer resort had not handed over documentary evidence regarding the snorkelling incident or Aftab’s phone.

The single judge dismissed the petition after noting that the government had taken appropriate steps to assist the family members in obtaining Aftab’s belongings.

However, Mujeeb, represented by Advocate Zeeshan Khan, appealed against the closure of the petition, primarily on the ground that the government had “failed to facilitate consular access in the letter and spirit”.

He said, despite repeated written communications and e-mails sent to the Indian High Commission in the Maldives and the appointed nodal officer, including the Embassy of the Republic of Maldives in New Delhi, specifically requesting facilitation of consular access and legal assistance for initiating proceedings against the resort, “no effective steps were taken in response thereto.”

Also Read | Indian Navy traces missing Maldivian landing craft with six crew members

Mujeeb was seeking consular assistance necessary “for initiating proceedings in the Republic of Maldives against the Employer-Resort for alleged negligence and violation of Labour and Safety Laws.”

Mujeeb submitted that the government responded with “a perfunctory communication advising him to approach the Maldives High Commission in New Delhi, which itself failed to respond or take any concrete steps and thereby creating an administrative impasse and frustrating (Mujeeb’s) right to access justice in a foreign jurisdiction.”

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express.

 

