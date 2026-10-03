Delhi High Court denies bail to Army man who ‘leaked military secrets to Pakistan’

Evaluation by an AIIMS Medical Board had noted a significant discrepancy between the man’s provided medical history and the actual objective findings, the order said. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of an Army man accused of leaking sensitive military documents to a Pakistani official. Citing grave national security concerns, the court ruled that his health issues and three-year detention do not warrant bail, while ordering an expedited trial.

Justice Sanjeev Narula was dealing with the bail plea of an Army man seeking bail in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. He was allegedly caught with copies of sensitive documents related to military training, the operationalisation of the armed forces special operations division, and confidential military intelligence summaries.

“The gravity of the present case lies not in the statutory label alone, but in the nature of the documents allegedly procured, their asserted source, and their intended destination. The documents recovered from the Applicant are stated to concern military training, a sensitive military unit, and intelligence material. The Army authorities have verified their classified character,” the court said on September 25.