Smartness vs deception: Delhi High Court denies pre-arrest bail to PACL promoter’s daughter in Rs 48,000 crore PMLA case

The proceeds of crime were allegedly used in the purchase of various immovable properties in Australia, which now stand attached, the Delhi High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to Barinder Kaur, daughter of PACL’s late promoter Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, in a Rs 48,000 crore money laundering case, making it clear that derailing the investigation cannot be excused as mere “smartness.”

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the plea of Barinder Kaur, who is allegedly a director of two Australian companies linked to the siphoning of funds and was charged by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said the evidence placed on record clearly shows that the accused has scant regard for the law. Justice Girish Kathpalia said the evidence placed on record clearly shows that the accused has scant regard for the law.

“Nobody is under a duty not to be smart. But that smartness cannot extend to feigning ignorance and even giving false answers to the questions put by the interrogators,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 30 order.