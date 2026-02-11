‘Provoked hours before death’: Delhi High Court denies man’s anticipatory bail plea citing wife’s dying note, call recordings

The court directed the accused to surrender himself before the investigating officer.

Trigger Warning: Article mentions a person killing themselves.

Hearing a man’s plea for anticipatory bail in a case where his wife allegedly killed herself, the Delhi High Court rejected his petition after considering the woman’s dying note and call recordings.

Justice Girish Kathpalia observed in the February 10 order that the man provoked his wife to take the extreme step.

“I have examined the original suicide note as well as the transcript of the audio conversation between the deceased and the accused/applicant. Suffice it to record that just a few hours before the deceased took a suicidal jump, the accused/applicant, in a conversation (recorded at 07.02 pm), prima facie did provoke her to take her life,” the court stated.