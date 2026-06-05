Delhi High Court rejects 2020 riots accused Devangana Kalita’s plea seeking videos, WhatsApp chats

The Delhi High Court on Friday vacated its stay that had restrained the trial court from passing a final order on framing of charges against the accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots ‘larger’ conspiracy case. This came after the court dismissed a plea by activist and riots accused Devangana Kalita seeking video footage and police chat records of the violence.

The trial court had completed hearing arguments on framing of charges, and the prosecution is expected to rebut on specific aspects.

In September 2024, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while allowing the trial court to continue hearing arguments on charge, had restrained it from passing any final order. The direction had come on Kalita’s plea.