Delhi High Court orders ‘X’ to remove ‘communal’ posts against lawyer couple

The Delhi High Court found the content of the posts to be deeply problematic and said a substantial amount of content includes communally inflammatory statements. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has directed the immediate removal of allegedly defamatory and communally inflammatory social media content, including posts on ‘X’, targeting a lawyer couple, observing that the posts were “profane, vulgar” and posed a serious threat to their dignity and reputation.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, hearing a civil suit filed by the petitioners, granted an ex parte ad interim injunction restraining anonymous social media users and others from publishing or circulating similar content during the pendency of the case.

Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that several posts contained references to the plaintiffs’ personal lives and political inclinations. Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that several posts contained references to the plaintiffs’ personal lives and political inclinations.

“The Defendants, their agents, associates or any person acting on their behalf are restrained from publishing, reposting, circulating or in any manner disseminating any defamatory, false, misleading, communally provocative or derogatory content concerning the Plaintiffs,” said the Delhi High Court on April 15, directing the removal of the posts within three days from the date of upload of this order.