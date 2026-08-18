High Court issues notices to Retd Colonel, lawyer over ‘defamatory’ campaign against women Army officers

The officers said the campaign had affected not just their individual reputations but also other women serving as Commanding Officers in the Army. (Express File Photo)

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to a retired Colonel, a woman lawyer and several anonymous X accounts on a defamation suit filed by two serving women Colonels of the Indian Army. The officers have sought Rs 2.01 crore in damages, alleging a year-long sustained campaign on the social media portrayed them and other women Commanding Officers as corrupt, incompetent and unfit to lead command.

In an order on August 14, Justice Sachin Datta granted interim relief sought by the officers, subject to further orders in the case.

The two women Colonels submitted in the court that the retired Colonel and the lawyer had repeatedly made statements on social media branding them and other women commanding officers as corrupt and incompetent. positions. The social media posts, they said, also tagged senior military and government authorities in Delhi.