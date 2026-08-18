High Court issues notices to Retd Colonel, lawyer over ‘defamatory’ campaign against women Army officers

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to a retired Colonel, a woman lawyer and several anonymous X accounts on a defamation suit filed by two serving women Colonels of the Indian Army. The officers have sought Rs 2.01 crore in damages, alleging a year-long sustained campaign on the social media portrayed them and other women Commanding Officers as corrupt, incompetent and unfit to lead command.
In an order on August 14, Justice Sachin Datta granted interim relief sought by the officers, subject to further orders in the case.
The two women Colonels submitted in the court that the retired Colonel and the lawyer had repeatedly made statements on social media branding them and other women commanding officers as corrupt and incompetent. positions. The social media posts, they said, also tagged senior military and government authorities in Delhi.
The officers, in their complaint, alleged that at least 16 defamatory posts, along with numerous comments, had been circulated since July 2025 on X. They said the posts remained accessible on X and had begun affecting their professional standing and reputation.
They also identified seven allegedly fake or anonymous X accounts that they said were being used to spread the posts further. The accounts have between 45 and 1,200 followers.
The officers said the campaign had affected not just their individual reputations but also other women serving as Commanding Officers in the Army. They alleged that the posts portrayed women commanders as “rogue, corrupt, incompetent, whimsical, dictatorial, and unfit for command”.
They further submitted that the content has harmed their professional standing, institutional credibility, personal reputation, and ability to exercise effective command.
They submitted that the posts had reached juniors, subordinates and unit personnel, leading to gossip, suspicion and ridicule. This, they argued, has directly impaired their command environment, moral authority, and ability to secure unquestioned obedience — core requirements of military leadership.
The Colonels further alleged that the posts contained accusations of corruption, financial irregularities, drug trafficking, abuse of authority and victimisation. They said such allegations could seriously damage an officer’s credibility in an organisation where discipline and trust are central to command.
The suit also names the Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army). The officers have alleged that the directorate was aware of the posts made by the retired Colonel.
The complaint argues that the alleged campaign is particularly damaging because women officers have historically faced institutional barriers in reaching permanent commission, the rank of Colonel and command positions, citing the Supreme Court’s observations on the issue.
Taking note of the submissions, the court directed X to provide information that could help identify the people behind these accounts, including subscriber and registration details, IP logs, access records and other relevant data.
The defendants have been served summons and have 30 days to file their replies. The case will next come up before the Joint Registrar (Judicial) on September 22 for completion of service and further procedural steps.