‘Custody with mother not illegal’: Delhi High Court rejects Pakistani-origin British father’s plea to send kids back to UK

The petitioner’s wife travelled to India with their minor children in August 2023 but did not return to the UK thereafter, the Delhi High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Observing that custody with a mother cannot ordinarily be treated as “illegal”, the Delhi High Court recently rejected the plea of a Pakistani-origin British man to send his minor children, who currently reside in Delhi, back to the United Kingdom.

Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by the children’s father, who sought the enforcement of an order passed by a UK court directing the return of the children.

“The custody of the children with mother/Respondent No.2 cannot per se be characterised as illegal,” the high court said in its March 11 order.