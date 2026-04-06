Rs 100 bribe, 40-year case: Delhi High Court upholds DDA clerk’s conviction, but cuts jail time

Even if the accused was not authorised to perform the act for which he took the bribe, an offence is made out if he accepted illegal gratification, the Delhi High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court bribery case ruling: The Delhi High Court has upheld the conviction of a public servant in a 1986 bribery case involving Rs 100, while observing that the offence of demanding and accepting illegal gratification strikes at the very integrity of public service and cannot be treated lightly.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha, while maintaining the guilty verdict, reduced the sentence from one year to six months, noting the “mitigating circumstances” of the long trial and the small amount involved.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha held that the prosecution had successfully established demand and acceptance of illegal gratification. Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha held that the prosecution had successfully established demand and acceptance of illegal gratification.

The high court was hearing the appeal of Bhim Singh Lakara, who was working as a lower division clerk in the slum department of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and allegedly took a bribe of Rs 100 from a person to make an entry in a possession slip.