11-year-old Kanwar pilgrim’s death: Delhi High Court hikes compensation to Rs 32 lakh, dismisses ICICI Lombard’s challenge

The Delhi High Court directed the insurance company to deposit the compensation amount within six weeks. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court has enhanced compensation from Rs 23.03 lakh to Rs 32.92 lakh in a motor accident case involving the death of an 11-and-a-half-year-old boy who was killed while carrying a holy kanwar on foot.

Justice Anish Dayal pointed out that the minimum wages of a skilled worker in Delhi on the date of the minor’s accident in 2023 were Rs 20,903 per month, while deciding the compensation for the victim’s family.

“The rest of the compensation towards loss of consortium will be Rs 96,000, funeral expenses will be Rs 18,000, and loss of estate will be Rs.18,000/-. The total compensation will amount to Rs 32,92,533 along with interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum,” the May 19 order read.