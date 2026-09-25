‘Concerns PM’: Meta gets 24 hours to drop woman’s alleged morphed photo

Justice Girish Kathpalia also directed Meta to “immediately”, in not more than 24 hours, take down the objectionable photos. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Friday directed police protection for a woman who accused Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das and Abhijit Dipke, of circulating alleged obscene morphed pictures of her with the Prime Minister and exposing her to death threats.

Justice Girish Kathpalia also directed Meta to “immediately”, in not more than 24 hours, take down the objectionable photos.

The court issued directions, noting that it is an “extraordinary” matter since it concerns the PM.

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“Otherwise I will not interfere in this kind of proceedings because you’ve remedy available in law. But this is an extraordinary petition in which it is not just a matter of one lady but a matter of the prime minister of this country… I believe action will be taken,” Justice Kathpalia remarked, addressing the police.