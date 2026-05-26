Police won’t rush to vacate Gymkhana, will follow legal steps: Centre to Delhi High Court

A Delhi Gymkhana Club member had moved the High Court against the Centre’s order directing the institution to vacate its premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court is hearing a suit challenging the central government order directing the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises by June 5.

A bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan will hear the matter. A Delhi Gymkhana Club member had moved the High Court against the Centre’s order directing the elite institution to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.

Story continues below this ad The suit was mentioned before the High Court through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, seeking its urgent listing.