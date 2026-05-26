Police won’t rush to vacate Gymkhana, will follow legal steps: Centre to Delhi High Court

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court is hearing a suit challenging the central government order directing the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises by June 5.
A bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan will hear the matter. A Delhi Gymkhana Club member had moved the High Court against the Centre’s order directing the elite institution to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.
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The suit was mentioned before the High Court through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, seeking its urgent listing.
Live Blog
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
Court: Can we record your statement?
SG Mehta: Yes
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
SG Mehta: It’s not that police will rush in, it will have to be taken over as per law
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
SG Mehta: June 5 we have given option to vacate on its own.
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
Court: You can say these things in your written statements
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
SG Tushar Mehta: Govt can offer an alternative plot of land where they can shift
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
Court asks Centre for its stand
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
SG Tushar Mehta is appearing for Centre
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
Abhishek Manu Singhvi reads relevant documents
Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins
Hearing begins