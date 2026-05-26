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Police won’t rush to vacate Gymkhana, will follow legal steps: Centre to Delhi High Court

A Delhi Gymkhana Club member had moved the High Court against the Centre’s order directing the elite institution to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.

Written by Ashish Shaji
New Delhi | May 26, 2026 10:50 AM IST
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Delhi High CourtA Delhi Gymkhana Club member had moved the High Court against the Centre’s order directing the institution to vacate its premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi High Court is hearing a suit challenging the central government order directing the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises by June 5.

A bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan will hear the matter. A Delhi Gymkhana Club member had moved the High Court against the Centre’s order directing the elite institution to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes.

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The suit was mentioned before the High Court through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, seeking its urgent listing.

Live Blog
10:47 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

Court: Can we record your statement?

SG Mehta: Yes

10:46 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

SG Mehta: It’s not that police will rush in, it will have to be taken over as per law

10:45 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

SG Mehta: June 5 we have given option to vacate on its own.

10:45 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

Court: You can say these things in your written statements

10:45 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

SG Tushar Mehta: Govt can offer an alternative plot of land where they can shift

10:44 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

Court asks Centre for its stand

10:43 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

SG Tushar Mehta is appearing for Centre

10:42 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

Abhishek Manu Singhvi reads relevant documents

10:41 (IST)26 May 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club Case Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins

Hearing begins

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