‘Careers at stake’: Delhi High Court orders CBSE to fix errors as students assigned wrong subjects for Class 12 boards

Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing a plea of students of Class 11 and Class 12 seeking direction to CBSE to issue the admit card after correcting their registered subjects to allow them to appear in the CBSE Class 12 Examination.
While rejecting the board’s objection on February 3, the court said, “the academic careers of the petitioners are at stake, and the petitioners, for no fault of theirs, have been shown as students of the wrong subjects.”
Justice Jasmeet Singh said that the academic careers of the petitioners are at stake. (Image enhanced using AI)
Background
The petition was filed by the students alleging that, despite studying specific subjects through Classes 11 and 12, the CBSE records incorrectly reflected different subjects due to “human/clerical mistakes.”
The petitioner no. 1 studied Information Practices (“IP”) (Subject Code: 065) in Classes 11 and 12, but the CBSE record states that the petitioner has the subject of Mathematics (Subject Code: 041).
Similarly, petitioner no. 2 and 3 studied Mathematics (Subject Code: 041) but are shown to be students of Biology (Subject Code: 044) for the Class 12 examination.
Appearing for the students, advocate Utkarsh stated that it is not a case where the petitioners have studied Mathematics and Biology in Class 11 and are seeking a change of subject in Class 12.
He argued that the subjects, namely Mathematics and Biology, as shown in the Class 12 examination is due to human/ clerical mistakes.
Appearing for the CBSE, advocate Seema Dolo submitted that an adequate timeframe was granted to the school as well as the students to correct the subject, and doing the same now would be a cumbersome exercise.
She stated that the petitioners are approaching the court in February, when the board exams are around the corner and are to start from February 18, and the question papers have already been dispatched.
‘Careers at stake’
The academic careers of the petitioners are at stake, and the petitioners, for no fault of theirs, have been shown as students of the wrong subjects in the official records of CBSE.
Even though they have pursued IP and Mathematics in their Class 11 and 12, the CBSE record now shows the subjects of Mathematics for petitioner no. 1 and Biology for petitioners no. 2 and 3, respectively.
While dealing with a CBSE’s plea against the single judge order, the Delhi High Court’s division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said that the CBSE’s action “jeopardised” students’ educational career.
“By its action impugned in the proceedings of the plea before the single judge, CBSE sought to defeat the valuable rights of the students, causing not only serious prejudice to them, but also jeopardising their educational career,” the Delhi High Court said on February 19.
On December 26, 2024, CBSE’s governing body resolved to abolish the provision allowing private candidates to take an additional subject after Class 12, claiming the move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Students from the 2024 and 2025 batches argued they had prepared for years under Clause 43(i) of the Examination Bye-Laws and were unaware of the change until the formal examination notice was issued in September 2025, despite CBSE stating it had uploaded the amendment on February 27, 2025.
While hearing a student’s plea, the single judge ruled in favour of the students, granting relief against the board’s decision, and the high court upheld this decision.
