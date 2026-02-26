‘Careers at stake’: Delhi High Court orders CBSE to fix errors as students assigned wrong subjects for Class 12 boards

The Delhi High Court issued a mandamus directing CBSE to correct clerical errors in Class 12 subject registration and issue admit cards. (Image generated using AI)

The Delhi High Court has issued a mandamus directing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to rectify clerical errors in the subject registration of three Class 12 students.

Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing a plea of students of Class 11 and Class 12 seeking direction to CBSE to issue the admit card after correcting their registered subjects to allow them to appear in the CBSE Class 12 Examination.

While rejecting the board’s objection on February 3, the court said, “the academic careers of the petitioners are at stake, and the petitioners, for no fault of theirs, have been shown as students of the wrong subjects.”