Delhi High Court orders filing of complaint, probe against 6 CBI officers over false statement in court

The CBI officers have been accused of making a false statement in court in 2016 on correspondence with the government in relation to the discharge of IRS officer Ashok Aggarwal in a separate case. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court, having found a “preliminary case of perjury”, has directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to file a complaint against six officers of the probing agency and initiate a magisterial inquiry.

The officers have been accused of making a false statement in court in 2016 on correspondence with the government in relation to the discharge of IRS officer Ashok Aggarwal in a separate case.

Aggarwal was chargesheeted in a disproportionate assets case in 2002 and discharged in 2016 on the ground that the sanction to prosecute him was invalid. Following his discharge, Aggarwal had requested the trial court to permit release of documents that were seized during the investigation, including those relied and not relied upon by the prosecution.