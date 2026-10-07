Delhi High Court orders filing of complaint, probe against 6 CBI officers over false statement in court

The Delhi High Court found a preliminary case against the six officers: Sushil Dewan, Vineet Vinayak, Prem Kumar Gautam, Amit Kumar, Md Azad and Raman Tyagi.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 08:44 PM IST
Delhi HC CBI perjury caseThe CBI officers have been accused of making a false statement in court in 2016 on correspondence with the government in relation to the discharge of IRS officer Ashok Aggarwal in a separate case. (File photo)
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The Delhi High Court, having found a “preliminary case of perjury”, has directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to file a complaint against six officers of the probing agency and initiate a magisterial inquiry.

The officers have been accused of making a false statement in court in 2016 on correspondence with the government in relation to the discharge of IRS officer Ashok Aggarwal in a separate case.

Aggarwal was chargesheeted in a disproportionate assets case in 2002 and discharged in 2016 on the ground that the sanction to prosecute him was invalid. Following his discharge, Aggarwal had requested the trial court to permit release of documents that were seized during the investigation, including those relied and not relied upon by the prosecution.

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However, on August 2, 2016, the CBI filed a reply, submitting that though it has no objection to the return of the documents not relied upon, it opposed the release of other documents. The CBI had stated that the correspondence with the administrative Ministry with respect to further legal action in the matter was “underway” and that it would not be prudent to return the seized documents as they might be required in further legal proceedings.

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Aggarwal then moved the trial court with an application seeking initiation of perjury proceedings, alleging that the reply was “factually incorrect” as no actual correspondence with the administrative Ministry was then underway. The trial court had dismissed it.

Justice Madhu Jain, in an order on Tuesday, overturned the trial court’s decision.

The Delhi HC found a preliminary case against the six officers: Sushil Dewan, Vineet Vinayak, Prem Kumar Gautam, Amit Kumar, Md Azad and Raman Tyagi.

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“Sushil Dewan prepared, incorporated and filed the altered statement, Vineet Vinayak is prima facie connected with its handwritten introduction and final approval, Prem Kumar Gautam, Amit Kumar and Md Azad possessed knowledge of the earlier position and participated in processing the draft whereas Raman Tyagi’s recorded role is related to processing the final reply,” the court observed.

“In view of the individual roles … the successive drafts and file-notings, considered cumulatively, prima facie indicate that each concerned officer, to the extent attributed to him, participated in the preparation, alteration, vetting, processing, approval or filing of the reply dated 02.08.2016 with knowledge of the actual position. The difference in the nature and degree of their respective participation does not warrant the exclusion of any officer at the stage of directing a complaint, their precise knowledge and culpability are matters for determination by the competent Court,” Justice Jain reasoned.

Noting that “there is a reasonable foundation in the contemporaneous record” for the allegations levelled under IPC Section 191 read with 193 (false statement and forgery) and 209 (dishonestly making a false claim in court) against the officers concerned,  the court opined that “an inquiry into the aforesaid alleged offences is expedient in the interests of justice”.

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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