‘BSF not civil department’: Delhi High Court explains why technical staff must retire at 57, not 60

The Delhi High Court set aside the tribunal order, which originally directed BSF to allow respondent to continue until age of 60. (Image generated using AI)

Underscoring that the superannuation age within the armed forces is not a mere dispute, but a deeper question that goes to the heart of institutional structure and discipline within an armed force, the Delhi High Court has set aside a series of orders from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had allowed the BSF technical staff to serve beyond the mandated age of 57 years.

While hearing a plea of the centre challenging the tribunal order, a division bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan ruled that the re-employed personnel in the Air Wing of the Border Security Force are subject to a superannuation age of 57 years, rather than the 60 years applicable to civilian employees.