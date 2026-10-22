Delhi High Court temporarily bars eatery from using ‘Benne’ dosa chain trademark

A South Indian restaurant chain approached the Delhi High Court alleging that a cloud kitchen was using its ‘Benne’ trademark for identical cuisine and promoting its services on food delivery platforms and social media.

Written by: Somya Tyagi
4 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 05:21 PM IST
Delhi High Court Benne Dosa Company trademark infringementThe Delhi High Court noted that the company would suffer irreparable loss if temporary injunction was not granted. (AI-generated image)
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The Delhi High Court recently granted temporary protection to the popular South Indian food chain ‘Benne – Heritage Bangalore Dosa’ and restrained a Delhi-based restaurant from using the trademark ‘BENNE’ or ‘BENNE Delhi’ after a trademark infringement suit was filed by the company that operates the restaurant chain.

Justice Vikas Mahajan was hearing a plea filed by the company seeking relief against defendants who were allegedly using the trademark ‘BENNE’ for its cloud kitchen, which served an identical cuisine.

“Based on the above facts and circumstances, this court is satisfied that the plaintiff (the company) has made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte ad interim injunction (temporary relief without hearing the other party) till the next date of hearing…I am satisfied that the plaintiff (the company) will suffer an irreparable loss and injury if ex parte ad interim injunction is not granted,” the October 16 order read.

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Benne restaurant opened in 2024

The company claimed that it initially started as a private limited company and later, in 2023-2024, it devised a trademark, “Benne”, for its dining outlets, which was inspired by the Darshini culture dominant in Bengaluru and the word ‘benne’, which means butter in Kannada, often used by restaurants as a menu item for butter dosa.

The company further stated it was currently operating five outlets under the name ‘Benne’. According to it, the first Benne restaurant was opened in April 2024 in Bandra, Mumbai and it presently had three restaurants in Mumbai and two in Delhi. The company also claimed that all of its restaurants had heritage-inspired decor, which created a recognisable visual identity among its consumers.

Justice Vikas Mahajan Delhi High Court Justice Vikas Mahajan granted temporary protection to the trademark ‘Benne’ which was the name of a popular restaurant chain owned by the company.

The company alleged that in August 2026 it came across the defendants’ trademark ‘BENNE’, which was being used for its cloud kitchen for an identical cuisine and that the defendant’s business was registered on various food delivery platforms, like Swiggy and Magicpin, and was also being advertised on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

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Senior Advocate Chander M Lall and Advocate Shikha Sachdeva, appearing for the company, submitted that the name ‘Benne’ had gained a lot of goodwill and reputation in a short span of time. The counsel contended that the name had also received “widespread media coverage through multiple media channels, including newspaper, digital articles, food and lifestyle publications, online features, and coverage by popular food vloggers and influencers.”

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The counsel also urged that because of the fame, goodwill and reputation of the trademark, any identical mark or name was bound to cause confusion in the minds of the consumers. The counsel argued that it was only in April 2026, that the defendants had filed an application for the registration of the ‘BENNE’ mark and had not used the name before.

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While issuing notice on the case, the high court directed that the defendants were temporarily not allowed to use or offer its services using the trademark ‘BENNE’ or any other identical name as the same could be confused with the service offered by the company’s ‘Benne’ outlet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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