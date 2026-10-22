Delhi High Court temporarily bars eatery from using ‘Benne’ dosa chain trademark

The Delhi High Court recently granted temporary protection to the popular South Indian food chain ‘Benne – Heritage Bangalore Dosa’ and restrained a Delhi-based restaurant from using the trademark ‘BENNE’ or ‘BENNE Delhi’ after a trademark infringement suit was filed by the company that operates the restaurant chain.

Justice Vikas Mahajan was hearing a plea filed by the company seeking relief against defendants who were allegedly using the trademark ‘BENNE’ for its cloud kitchen, which served an identical cuisine.

“Based on the above facts and circumstances, this court is satisfied that the plaintiff (the company) has made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte ad interim injunction (temporary relief without hearing the other party) till the next date of hearing…I am satisfied that the plaintiff (the company) will suffer an irreparable loss and injury if ex parte ad interim injunction is not granted,” the October 16 order read.