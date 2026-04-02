No working Saturdays: Delhi High Court Bar Association urges lawyers to abstain
The move, decided unanimously by the Delhi High Court Bar Association in a meeting held on March 27, reflects growing discontent within the legal fraternity over the practical challenges posed by Saturday hearings.
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 02:36 PM IST
The notice has been signed by DHCBA President, Senior Advocate N Hariharan and Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar, underscoring the collective position of the bar association’s leadership. (Image generated using AI)
The move, decided unanimously by the Executive Committee of the association in a meeting held on March 27, reflects growing discontent within the legal fraternity over the practical challenges posed by Saturday hearings.
The bar association committee emphasised that the decision to abstain from work was taken after carefully examining concerns raised by its members. (Image enahnced using AI)
According to an official notice dated April 2, 2026, issued by the DHCBA, the decision follows a notification by the Delhi High Court dated January 15, which designated the first and third Saturdays as regular court working days.
The bar association emphasised that the decision to abstain from work was taken after carefully examining concerns raised by its members. (Image enhanced using AI)
The bar association stated that despite multiple representations made to the high court seeking reconsideration of this policy, no relief or modification has been granted so far. The committee emphasised that the decision to abstain from work was taken after carefully examining concerns raised by its members.
The notice by the bar association further highlighted that the revised working schedule is likely to disrupt advocates’ preparation time, client consultations, and overall professional efficiency.
Suggestions
Members have expressed that the lack of a non-working weekend day could adversely affect both their productivity and work-life balance, especially given the already demanding nature of legal practice.
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In an attempt to ensure minimal disruption to court functioning, the association has suggested that proxy counsels be designated for each court on the affected Saturdays. This arrangement, it said, would help maintain a basic level of representation while allowing members to collectively register their protest.
In an attempt to ensure minimal disruption to court functioning, the bar association has suggested that proxy counsels be designated for each court on the affected Saturdays. (Image enahanced using AI)
Reiterating its stance, the DHCBA has once again urged the Delhi High Court to reconsider its decision mandating Saturday sittings. The committee expressed hope that the concerns of the Bar would receive due consideration and that an appropriate decision would be taken in the larger interest of the legal community.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More