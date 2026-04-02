No working Saturdays: Delhi High Court Bar Association urges lawyers to abstain

The notice has been signed by DHCBA President, Senior Advocate N Hariharan and Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar, underscoring the collective position of the bar association’s leadership. (Image generated using AI)

Bar association news: The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has called upon its members to abstain from work on the first and third Saturdays of every month, beginning April 4, 2026, in protest against the recent decision mandating court sittings on those days.

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The move, decided unanimously by the Executive Committee of the association in a meeting held on March 27, reflects growing discontent within the legal fraternity over the practical challenges posed by Saturday hearings.

The bar association committee emphasised that the decision to abstain from work was taken after carefully examining concerns raised by its members. (Image enahnced using AI) The bar association committee emphasised that the decision to abstain from work was taken after carefully examining concerns raised by its members. (Image enahnced using AI)

The notice has been signed by DHCBA President, Senior Advocate N Hariharan and Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar, underscoring the collective position of the association’s leadership.