Why Delhi High Court ordered early release of Bangladeshi national serving life sentence for dacoity-murder

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has ordered the premature release of a Bangladeshi national serving life imprisonment in a 2004 dacoity and murder case, observing that the Sentence Review Board (SRB) acted arbitrarily in rejecting his plea solely on the gravity of the offence.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, in a judgment passed on February 17, set aside the SRB’s decision dated July 30, 2025, which had declined the premature release of the convict.

“The Petitioner satisfies the eligibility threshold for consideration under the applicable framework, and there is no adverse material of conduct or antecedents which would justify continued incarceration on the ground of future risk. The SRB’s refusal is therefore unsustainable as an arbitrary exercise of discretion, resting on conjecture and the gravity of the offence alone, contrary to the policy and the Rules,” the court held.