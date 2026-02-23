Why Delhi High Court granted bail to ‘mastermind’ of Rs 311-crore ‘LOXAM’ app money laundering fraud

There is prima facie no case against the applicant, showing his complicity, except statements of co-accused persons, said the Delhi High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted regular bail to businessman Bhupesh Arora in a money laundering case linked to the alleged “LOXAM” online investment app fraud.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was hearing a regular bail plea of Arora and granted him bail stating that “several aspects” weighed in his favor.

“There is nothing to show that he is likely to commit the offence in future. It is concluded that the parameters of Section 45 of PMLA are satisfied, in the present case,” said the court in the February 23 verdict.

The fact that the predicate offence complaint has been quashed, ensures to the benefit of the applicant, said the Delhi High Court. (Image enhanced using AI) The fact that the predicate offence complaint has been quashed, ensures to the benefit of the applicant, said the Delhi High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, makes offences cognizable and non-bailable, establishing a “twin test” that makes bail exceptionally difficult to obtain.