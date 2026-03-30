‘Sorry state of affairs’: Delhi High Court slams state, grants bail to single mother linked to illegal adoption gang

The Delhi High Court found that the woman was in custody for nearly a year and is a single mother to a six-year-old child. (AI-generated image)

Slamming the investigating officer and the prosecution for their failure to point out any incriminating evidence, the Delhi High Court termed it a “sorry state of affairs” and granted bail to a woman linked to an illegal adoption gang, taking into account that she had been in custody for nearly a year and is a single mother to a six-year-old child.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the bail plea of Deepika, who was charged under the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act and had earlier been granted interim bail but surrendered thereafter, albeit belatedly.

“This is yet another case of an extreme sorry state of affairs where neither the learned prosecutor nor the investigation officer, SI Ashok, is prepared with the brief,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 28 order.