Delhi High Court grants interim bail to MP Engineer Rashid following father’s death

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramulla, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, until June 2, 2026.

Dealing with the application seeking interim bail, a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain noted that the urgent request was made following the demise of his father and sought to allow him to perform funeral rites and other customary ceremonies.

Rashid’s father died in the early hours of May 18 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain were dealing with an urgent application of Abdul Rashid Sheikh. Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain were dealing with an urgent application of Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Bail conditions

While granting bail, the Delhi High Court imposed certain conditions to ensure that the appellant remains under surveillance.

During the interim bail period, the appellant shall always be accompanied by at least two police officials in plain clothes.

The said police officials shall accompany him from the beginning of the journey from the concerned jail till the time he returns from Srinagar, the Delhi High Court directed.

The jail superintendent is at liberty to nominate the police officials who shall accompany the appellant.

The appellant shall be permitted to visit the burial ground or any other place of worship linked to customary rights.

Apart from the said venues, the appellant shall not be permitted to move anywhere else.

During the period of interim bail, while the appellant is permitted to reside at his residences at Srinagar or Langate, any meeting sought to be held with persons other than his immediate family members shall take place only in the presence of two police officials, the Delhi High Court instructed.

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Urgent petition by MP

The application on behalf of Engineer Rashid was moved by advocates Vikhyat Oberoi, Nishita Gupta, Ravi Sharma and Shivam Prakash under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), seeking urgent relief to allow the appellant to perform funeral rites and participate in customary ceremonies.