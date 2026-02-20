Drugs seized after Thar crash: Why Delhi High Court granted bail to accused driver in Chanakyapuri accident that killed 2

Delhi HC bail order: Following the accident, a bag seized from the vehicle was allegedly found to have contained contraband, including ganja, cocaine and charas, the Delhi High Court observed. (File photo)

Delhi HC bail order: Considering his young age and lack of previous criminal record, the Delhi High Court recently granted bail to an accused who allegedly crashed a Mahindra Thar into two pedestrians in Chanakyapuri, resulting in their deaths, and was found with banned substances.

Justice Manoj Jain was hearing the bail plea of one Aashish Bachchas, who was allegedly driving a rented Mahindra Thar on August 10, 2025, when the accident took place. Bachchas was 26 at the time.

“Keeping in mind the overall facts of the case and the young age of the applicant, coupled with the fact that he has no previous antecedents, the applicant is directed to be released on bail on his furnishing personal bond,” the high court said in its February 19 order.