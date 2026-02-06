Delhi High Court awards Rs 8 lakh compensation to passenger who fell off train, rejects ‘intoxication’ claim

The Delhi High Court recently awarded Rs 8 lakh compensation to a passenger whose left leg was amputated after he fell from a moving train while setting aside the Railway Claims Tribunal’s order dismissing the plea for compensation.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri allowed the appeal against the tribunal’s order which had refused compensation on the ground that his injuries were self-inflicted, ‘occasioned by his own state of intoxication’.

“The precedents relied upon by the learned counsel for the appellant establish that a mere recording of the smell of alcohol, in the absence of scientific evidence such as a blood alcohol test, is insufficient to deny compensation,” the court noted in an order dated February 3.