Delhi High Court rejects Assam Rifles CMO’s plea against forced retirement; notes 20-year record of obesity, alcoholism

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea of a CMO of Assam Rifles challenging his compulsory retirement order. (AI-generated Image)

Delhi High Court news: Dismissing the plea of a commandant and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Assam Rifles challenging his premature retirement, the Delhi High Court said that the petitioners‘ confidential reports revealed the “adverse observations” consistently recorded by superior officers since the year 2005.

A division bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan was hearing a plea of a medical officer in the Assam Rifles seeking to set aside his compulsory retirement at the age of 50.

“This court has also carefully perused the Confidential Reports of the petitioner placed before it. The said records reveal that adverse observations concerning the petitioner’s conduct and performance had been consistently recorded by superior officers over a prolonged period extending from the year 2005 onwards. The reports repeatedly note concerns regarding the petitioner’s physical fitness, including issues relating to obesity, and further disclose persistent problems relating to alcoholism,” the Delhi High Court said on May 16.