Delhi High Court asks Google to pay Rs 30 lakh damages to sanitaryware brand for trademark infringement

Hindware, in its trademark suit, had alleged that competing brands in sanitaryware space had purchased its registered trademark space to appear as a result when consumers searched for ‘Hindware Sanitary’, or ‘Hindware Sanityware’ or ‘Hindware Sanitary Ware India’.

THE DELHI High Court has directed Google LLC to pay damages of Rs 30 lakh in a trademark suit by sanitaryware brand Hindware after the court found that the AdWords programme of Google allowed a tool which leads to infringement.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in an order dated May 22, observed: “Google cannot be permitted to shrug off responsibility by making available a tool (keyword planner tool) that leads to infringement, and then turning around to claim that the said tool was not mandatory.”

Google AdWords Programme is a paid referencing and keyword advertising service on their search engine.

The court also held that Google cannot invoke the safe harbour provision as an intermediary, noting: “…it has been admitted by Google that it allows use of trademarks as keywords in order to seek out users interested in the goods or services covered by the registered trademark….Google is an active participant in use of the trademarks of proprietors. The trademarks are monetised by Google by using the same as keywords for displaying the paid advertisements on the SERP (search engine results page).”