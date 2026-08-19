Delhi High Court urges DMRC to add more toilets, breastfeeding rooms at metro stations

DMRC to consider providing the facility of baby feeder rooms/breast feeding rooms and infant care rooms at all metro stations. (Image: DMRC)

The Delhi High Court has flagged the dearth of adequate public conveniences at metro stations while underlining the impact on the “health” and “dignity” of a passenger and directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider a plea seeking more such facilities.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted DMRC’s submission that all DMRC metro stations have toilet facilities and that separate washrooms for men, women and persons with disabilities/transgender are also available, which are functional and available for use with a nominal fee.

“The petitioner has also made a prayer seeking a direction to be issued to the respondent – DMRC to provide the facility of baby feeder rooms/breast feeding rooms and infant care rooms at all metro stations. For the said purpose as well, the petitioner may make a representation with the authorities of the respondent – DMRC and if any representation is made, the same shall be attended to and adequate permissible steps without impacting the functionality of the metro stations concerned, shall be taken,” the August 12 order said.