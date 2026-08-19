Delhi High Court urges DMRC to add more toilets, breastfeeding rooms at metro stations

3 min readNew DelhiAug 19, 2026 12:16 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has flagged the dearth of adequate public conveniences at metro stations while underlining the impact on the “health” and “dignity” of a passenger and directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider a plea seeking more such facilities.
A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted DMRC’s submission that all DMRC metro stations have toilet facilities and that separate washrooms for men, women and persons with disabilities/transgender are also available, which are functional and available for use with a nominal fee.
“The petitioner has also made a prayer seeking a direction to be issued to the respondent – DMRC to provide the facility of baby feeder rooms/breast feeding rooms and infant care rooms at all metro stations. For the said purpose as well, the petitioner may make a representation with the authorities of the respondent – DMRC and if any representation is made, the same shall be attended to and adequate permissible steps without impacting the functionality of the metro stations concerned, shall be taken,” the August 12 order said.
The order added, “The facilities of public conveniences are to be provided keeping in view the architecture, structure and functionality of the metro station concerned.”
DMRC had submitted a reply to the petitioner under the Right to Information Act, 2005, stating that some metro stations also provide free toilet facilities, and the toilet complexes undergo daily cleaning and regular maintenance is done to ensure hygiene and functionality of the toilets.
Dissatisfied with the reply, the PIL was instituted primarily on the complaint that such facilities are not available in the paid area, i.e., the areas where a passenger is allowed to enter after purchasing a ticket.
The court noted that the DMRC’s July 8, 2025, reply disclosed that these facilities are available in adequate measure at the metro stations in Delhi. However, the issue that remained to be addressed by the DMRC was the alleged unavailability of public conveniences within the paid areas of the metro stations.
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The court also said that the petitioner could point out any particular metro station where such facility is needed in paid areas despite the availability of the facilities outside the said paid areas, and disposed of the petition.