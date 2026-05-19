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Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Contempt Case Live Updates: Delhi High Court issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, others

Delhi HC Hearing in Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Today Live Updates: A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, others in Delhi excise case contempt proceedings.

Written by Jagriti Rai
New Delhi | May 19, 2026 12:13 PM IST
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former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal AAP leader Manish Sisodia Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma excise case contempt proceedings Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live: The Delhi High Court will hear the contempt proceedings against AAP leaders in Delhi excise policy case. (File Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in the Delhi excise case contempt proceedings. The court was hearing a suo motu criminal contempt case initiated against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Devesh Vishwakarma. A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja will hear the matter on Tuesday.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court had last week initiated criminal contempt action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in the excise policy case. Justice Sharma said that the calculated campaign of vilification in the digital space was directed not merely against her as an individual sitting judge but against the entire institution of the judiciary and the adjudicatory process itself.

 

Live Blog
11:45 (IST)19 May 2026

Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live

Bench: Alleged contemners given the period of four weeks...4th August

11:37 (IST)19 May 2026

Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live

Bench: We also appoint an amicus

11:28 (IST)19 May 2026

Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live

Bench: The registry is directed to preserve copies of the same and place them before this court at the next occasion. Then, the same show notice in four weeks as per statute. It was accepted by the learned ADGP on behalf of the state. He was also appointed to ensure as an amicus.

11:28 (IST)19 May 2026

Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live

Bench: Single judge placed reliance on social media posts and other electronic and publication records 

11:24 (IST)19 May 2026

Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live

The bench has issued notice to all contemnors

11:23 (IST)19 May 2026

Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja is hearing a suo motu criminal contempt case initiated against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak.

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