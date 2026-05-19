Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Contempt Case Live Updates: Delhi High Court issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, others

Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in the Delhi excise case contempt proceedings. The court was hearing a suo motu criminal contempt case initiated against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Devesh Vishwakarma. A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja will hear the matter on Tuesday.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court had last week initiated criminal contempt action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in the excise policy case. Justice Sharma said that the calculated campaign of vilification in the digital space was directed not merely against her as an individual sitting judge but against the entire institution of the judiciary and the adjudicatory process itself.
Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live
Bench: Alleged contemners given the period of four weeks...4th August
Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live
Bench: We also appoint an amicus
Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live
Bench: The registry is directed to preserve copies of the same and place them before this court at the next occasion. Then, the same show notice in four weeks as per statute. It was accepted by the learned ADGP on behalf of the state. He was also appointed to ensure as an amicus.
Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live
Bench: Single judge placed reliance on social media posts and other electronic and publication records
Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live
The bench has issued notice to all contemnors
Arvind Kejriwal Contempt Case Live
A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja is hearing a suo motu criminal contempt case initiated against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak.