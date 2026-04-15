‘Right to reproductive autonomy’: Delhi High Court allows incapacitated soldier’s wife to retrieve his sperm for IVF

The case primarily involved the question of consent under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the Delhi High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: In a decision balancing medical ethics, reproductive rights, and statutory interpretation, the Delhi High Court has permitted the extraction and cryopreservation of the sperm of an Indian Army soldier who is in a persistent vegetative state, holding that his prior consent to undergo IVF treatment with his wife constitutes valid consent under the law.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a plea of the wife of an Indian Army soldier seeking permission for the extraction of her husband’s sperm, so that she could proceed with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

“The right to reproductive autonomy, it must be remembered, is a fundamental right. The ART Act must be so interpreted which furthers the said right, and not derogates from it,” the Delhi High Court said on April 13 in its verdict.