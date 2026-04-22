Delhi High Court orders reinstatement of Army man fired for hypertension

The Delhi High Court directed the reinstatement of the petitioner in the services with effect from May 31, 2022. (AI-generated image)

In a matter relating to an army man who was discharged from service due to primary hypertension and disability, the Delhi High Court set aside his discharge and ordered reinstatement, holding that he was deprived of his pension benefits despite serving for more than 11 years.

Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora found that the discharge order of the sepoy was not in accordance with the procedure laid down in law.

“It is thus clear that in these facts, the Petitioner, who has served for approximately 11 plus years and has expressed his willingness to continue in service, has been compulsorily discharged without him having earned service pension. In our considered opinion, the Petitioner’s discharge is in contravention of its stated objectives., where the service pension of the sepoy in SHAPE 2/3 is intended to be facilitated, as far as possible,” the order read.