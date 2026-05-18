‘Domain of expert bodies’: Delhi High Court refuses to fix Army officer’s 15-year-old career report

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea of an Army officer challenging AFT order regarding his promotion. (AI-generated Image)

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea filed by a serving lieutenant colonel of the Indian Army challenging the technical validity of his Confidential Reports (CRs) for the years 2010 and 2011.

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan was hearing an Army officer’s plea seeking the expunction of three CRs relating to the period from January 1, 2010, to December 31, 2010, and from June 20, 2011, to December 31, 2011, and challenging the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order that earlier dismissed his plea.

“It is also well delineated that the assessment of Confidential Reports and suitability for promotion falls squarely within the domain of the competent authorities and expert bodies,” the court said on May 16.