Delhi High Court: Why Roka ceremony helped this Army man get anticipatory bail in rape case

Delhi High Court granted the pre-arrest bail to the man. (Image generated using AI)

The Delhi High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a man in the Indian Army who was accused of rape on the false promise of marriage, observing that the parties had performed pre marriage rituals during the course of a long relationship of five years which strengthened his case.

Justice Prateek Jalan on March 3 allowed the plea of the accused and granted pre-arrest bail to him in connection with the case registered under Sections 376(2)(n)/506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

“The fact that the petitioner and the prosecutrix performed pre-marriage rituals, such as the “Roka”/engagement ceremony in the course of a long relationship of almost five years, and a physical relationship of almost two years, coupled with the contents of the complaint dated 22.07.2025, renders prima facie plausibility to the petitioner’s case,” the Delhi High Court said.