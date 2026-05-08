Liquor policy ‘scam’: Delhi HC awaits consent from senior counsel to represent Kejriwal, Sisodia, Pathak

The CBI, in a revision plea before the HC, is challenging a trial court order from February that discharged 23 accused – including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak – in the excise policy case. (File Photo)
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court Friday said that the court is “awaiting consent from some persons” who are expected to represent the three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders — Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak — as amicus curiae in the CBI’s challenge to the discharge of 23 accused in the alleged liquor policy scam.
The court is expected to pass an order on the senior advocates appointed to represent the three on Monday.
In criminal cases, where an amicus curiae is appointed to represent an unrepresented litigant, the amicus curiae often serves as the defence lawyer.
However, what presents a unique position here is the fact that Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak have voluntarily refused to be represented by legal counsel in the HC.
The HC, while dealing with criminal matters which involve a question of law, in the past, has also appointed amicus curiae, largely to assist the court.
Meanwhile, AAP’s former communications in-charge Vijay Nair and media executive Arvind Kumar Sigh have moved applications before the Delhi HC, challenging the maintainability of the CBI’s revision plea.
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The CBI, in a revision plea before the HC, is challenging a trial court order from February that discharged 23 accused – including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak – in the excise policy case.
In April, the three AAP leaders, in three letters purportedly sent to Justice Sharma after she refused to recuse herself from hearing the CBI’s plea, had said that they will be opting to go legally unrepresented before the court.
In a purported ‘satyagraha’ move, they have objected to Justice Sharma’s alleged “public association with the RSS’s legal front Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad”, to which AAP claims, it is ideologically opposed to.
They have also said that they apprehend bias if Justice Sharma hears the matter, given that her children are on the Union government’s advocates’ panels and are assigned cases by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Mehta is appearing for the CBI in the excise policy case before Justice Sharma at the HC.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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