Liquor policy ‘scam’: Delhi HC awaits consent from senior counsel to represent Kejriwal, Sisodia, Pathak

The CBI, in a revision plea before the HC, is challenging a trial court order from February that discharged 23 accused – including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak – in the excise policy case. (File Photo)

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court Friday said that the court is “awaiting consent from some persons” who are expected to represent the three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders — Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak — as amicus curiae in the CBI’s challenge to the discharge of 23 accused in the alleged liquor policy scam.

After the three leaders declared last month that they will opt to go legally unrepresented before Justice Sharma’s court in the excise policy case, the judge earlier this week had said that she will be appointing three senior advocates to represent them.

The court is expected to pass an order on the senior advocates appointed to represent the three on Monday.