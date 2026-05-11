Delhi High Court protects personality rights of boAt’s Aman Gupta from ‘sexually explicit’ AI deepfakes

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea of boAt co-founder Aman Gupta regarding his personality rights. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court has granted ex parte ad interim injuction in favour of Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt lifestyle and a “Shark” on Shark Tank India, protecting his personality rights and registered trademark against widespread digital misappropriation.

Acting on a plea of Aman Gupta, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the defendants were exploiting his persona and slogans for “unlawful financial gains”, resulting in unjust enrichment.

“The material placed on record, as also the averments describing the personality traits and other attributes of the plaintiff, demonstrate that the plaintiff, in a short span of his career, has achieved certain milestones which have entrenched him in the business and industry circles in India, as also exposed him to certain significant international forums,” the court said in its May 7 order.