Trapped by Pakistani passport: Delhi High Court allows woman, son to apply for Indian citizenship

Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court recently directed the authorities concerned to consider a woman and her son’s plea for Indian citizenship after noting the ‘peculiar facts and circumstances’ of the case arising from the woman’s marriage to a Pakistani national and the subsequent issuance of a Pakistani passport under a different name.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was dealing with a plea filed by the woman and her son, challenging the rejection of her application for Indian citizenship by the central government. She had also sought restoration of her earlier Indian passport and a direction to consider the son’s citizenship application.
The court allowed the woman to apply for Indian citizenship under her original name, after the central government’s counsel suggested that her application could be considered if filed on the online portal under her changed name. However, the court noted that she possessed no documents in that name.
It observed that the travel records indicated her original name and she had travelled to Pakistan under this name.
Background
The woman held an Indian passport earlier.
However, upon her marriage to a Pakistani national, it was alleged that her in-laws fraudulently got issued a Pakistani passport under a new name.
Her son was born in Karachi, and only held a Pakistani passport.
She claimed that her marriage with the said Pakistani national was dissolved and both the woman and her son returned to India.
She applied for Indian citizenship under Section 5(1)(f) of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (hereinafter, the Act of 1955) and the same was forwarded to the Central Government by the Government of Maharashtra. However, the application was rejected due to inconsistencies in the particulars in her Pakistani passport and the earlier Indian passport .
The petitioners seem to have obtained Pakistani citizenship, and have last held Pakistani passports. The woman has obtained the Pakistani passport after first having had an Indian passport, whereas, her son has held the Pakistani passport right from inception
It is, thus, seen that for obtaining Indian Citizenship, the petitioners will have to apply in accordance with the provisions of the Sections 5(1)(f) (citizenship by registration) and/or 6 (citizenship by naturalisation) of the Act of 1955.
It was earlier directed not to repatriate the petitioners outside the country till the conclusion of the case.
This direction shall remain in force till the petitioners’ applications are not finally decided.
Since the petitioners had entered into India with a valid passport and have stayed in India under the directions of the court, they shall not be treated to be illegal migrants.
There does not seem to be any other impediment in considering the petitioners’ application for grant of citizenship under Section 5(1)(f) and/or Section 6 of the Act, 1955.
