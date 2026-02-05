Trapped by Pakistani passport: Delhi High Court allows woman, son to apply for Indian citizenship

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea by a woman alleging that her in-laws fraudulently got her a Pakistani passport issued under a new name after her marriage with a Pakistani national.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 02:23 PM IST
Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea filed by the woman and her son, challenging the rejection of her application for Indian citizenship by the central government.Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea filed by the woman and her son, challenging the rejection of her application for Indian citizenship by the central government. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court recently directed the authorities concerned to consider a woman and her son’s plea for Indian citizenship after noting the ‘peculiar facts and circumstances’ of the case arising from the woman’s marriage to a Pakistani national and the subsequent issuance of a Pakistani passport under a different name.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was dealing with a plea filed by the woman and her son, challenging the rejection of her application for Indian citizenship by the central government. She had also sought restoration of her earlier Indian passport and a direction to consider the son’s citizenship application.

The court allowed the woman to apply for Indian citizenship under her original name, after the central government’s counsel suggested that her application could be considered if filed on the online portal under her changed name. However, the court noted that she possessed no documents in that name.

It observed that the travel records indicated her original name and she had travelled to Pakistan under this name.

Background

  • The woman held an Indian passport earlier.
  • However, upon her marriage to a Pakistani national, it was alleged that her in-laws fraudulently got issued a Pakistani passport under a new name.
  • Her son was born in Karachi, and only held a Pakistani passport.
  • She claimed that her marriage with the said Pakistani national was dissolved and both the woman and her son returned to India.
  • She applied for Indian citizenship under Section 5(1)(f) of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (hereinafter, the Act of 1955) and the same was forwarded to the Central Government by the Government of Maharashtra. However, the application was rejected due to inconsistencies in the particulars in her Pakistani passport and the earlier Indian passport .
Also Read | Can three-year-old hold two passports? Telangana High Court quashes overstay fines in major citizenship ruling
 

Dual Identity Documentation Crisis

Original Identity
Indian Passport
Under original name
Issue Identified
Pakistani Passport
Under different name
Legal Challenge
2
Conflicting passport identities
Applicants
2
Mother & son seeking citizenship
Citizenship Application Process
Online Portal(Sections 5(1)(f)/6)
State GovtProcessing
Central GovtFinal Decision
Express InfoGenIE
 

Findings

  • The petitioners seem to have obtained Pakistani citizenship, and have last held Pakistani passports. The woman has obtained the Pakistani passport after first having had an Indian passport, whereas, her son has held the Pakistani passport right from inception
  • It is, thus, seen that for obtaining Indian Citizenship, the petitioners will have to apply in accordance with the provisions of the Sections 5(1)(f) (citizenship by registration) and/or 6 (citizenship by naturalisation) of the Act of 1955.
  • It was earlier directed not to repatriate the petitioners outside the country till the conclusion of the case.
  • This direction shall remain in force till the petitioners’ applications are not finally decided.
  • Since the petitioners had entered into India with a valid passport and have stayed in India under the directions of the court, they shall not be treated to be illegal migrants.
  • There does not seem to be any other impediment in considering the petitioners’ application for grant of citizenship under Section 5(1)(f) and/or Section 6 of the Act, 1955.
Also Read | ‘Born in India, citizen of India’: Delhi HC orders passport for stateless Tibetan woman, rejects MEA claim of ‘voluntary renunciation’

Directions

  • The petitioners shall file application under Section 5(1)(f) and/or Section 6 of the Act, 1955 on official online portal with all requisite documents.
  • Once the application is made, the state government shall process the same with due expedition and, thereafter, forward the same to the central government.
  • On receipt of such an application, the respondents shall take the final decision with due expedition and without any undue delay.

Advocates Shimpy Arman Sharma, Kiranjeet Rajput, and Shivangi Goel appeared for the petitioners.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Annamalai
An alliance of absences in Tamil Nadu: Why AIADMK-NDA front may be losing steam
Govinda's manager said the actor chased his assailants away with a gun recently.
'Govinda keeps getting death threats', says actor's manager: 'Thank god he had a gun the night he got attacked, chased them away'
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Annamalai
An alliance of absences in Tamil Nadu: Why AIADMK-NDA front may be losing steam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta now invokes Mahatma Gandhi: Need ‘non-cooperation’ against ‘Miyas’
Govinda's manager said the actor chased his assailants away with a gun recently.
'Govinda keeps getting death threats', says actor's manager: 'Thank god he had a gun the night he got attacked, chased them away'
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Gas balloons explode inside Mumbai elevator
A bunch of birthday balloons triggers explosion in a Mumbai high-rise, CCTV video goes viral
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Yuvraj Singh Hazel Keech
Yuvraj Singh admits he was hesitant to change his children's nappies, feed them milk; wife Hazel Keech encouraged him: 'Should have done these things with my parents'
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Roblox unveils ‘4D’ AI creation tools powered by Cube Foundation Model, now in beta
Roblox’s 4D generation feature uses AI to create interactive in-game objects from natural-language prompts.
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Yuvraj Singh admits he was hesitant to change his children's nappies, feed them milk; wife Hazel Keech encouraged him: 'Should have done these things with my parents'
Yuvraj Singh Hazel Keech
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
A bunch of birthday balloons triggers explosion in a Mumbai high-rise, CCTV video goes viral
Gas balloons explode inside Mumbai elevator
The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement