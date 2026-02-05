Trapped by Pakistani passport: Delhi High Court allows woman, son to apply for Indian citizenship

Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea filed by the woman and her son, challenging the rejection of her application for Indian citizenship by the central government. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court recently directed the authorities concerned to consider a woman and her son’s plea for Indian citizenship after noting the ‘peculiar facts and circumstances’ of the case arising from the woman’s marriage to a Pakistani national and the subsequent issuance of a Pakistani passport under a different name.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was dealing with a plea filed by the woman and her son, challenging the rejection of her application for Indian citizenship by the central government. She had also sought restoration of her earlier Indian passport and a direction to consider the son’s citizenship application.