Delhi High Court allows Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games selection trials

The Delhi High Court has allowed Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held on May 30-31.

Phogat had been rendered ineligible to participate owing to the criteria set by the Wrestling Federation of India this year, in a departure from past eligibility criteria, and also owing to a showcause notice (SCN) by WFI on May 9, that barred Phogat from participating in any WFI events until June 26.

“it is necessary that (Phogat) is permitted to participate in the Selection Trials in the interest of sport and justice. In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, it is clear that except for (Phogat’s) motherhood and the SCN issued by WFI, she would be entitled to participate in the Selection Trials. Therefore, the circumstances were beyond her control…it is deemed appropriate to protect the interest of (Phogat) by permitting her to participate in the Selection Trials,” a division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia held, while directing that the selection trial be video-recorded, and that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to nominate two independent observers from Sports Authority of India and Indian Olympic Association, who shall observe the Selection Trials for Asian Games, 2026 and submit a report to the court.