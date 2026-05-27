4-year legal war ends as Delhi High Court orders recruitment of aspirant blocked by ‘Agniveer’ shift

Agniveer news: After fighting a legal battle for nearly four years, a young Army aspirant finally got relief from the Delhi High Court, which cleared the way for his recruitment under the Agniveer Scheme and directed that he must later be considered for regular Army service as well.

A bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla was hearing Sharma’s plea seeking implementation of an earlier judgment dated October 10, 2025, in which the court had already quashed the cancellation of his candidature and granted him all consequential benefits.

“We clarify that at the expiry of four years the petitioner’s case should be considered for regular recruitment into the Army,” the court said on May 21 in a key direction that could resonate with many defence aspirants affected by the Agnipath transition.

Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla said that clarified that after completing four years under the Agniveer Scheme, Sharma’s case should be considered for regular recruitment into the Army. (File image) Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla said that clarified that after completing four years under the Agniveer Scheme, Sharma’s case should be considered for regular recruitment into the Army. (File image)

Dream delayed, not denied

The case of Sumit Sharma, whose candidature for recruitment into the Indian Army had earlier been cancelled, travelled through years of litigation after he approached the court in 2022.

The Delhi High Court ruled that Sharma could not be denied the fruits of his earlier victory merely because the Army’s recruitment structure changed during the pendency of his case.

For Sharma, the court battle was not just about paperwork or recruitment rules, it was about preserving a dream that had remained stuck in uncertainty for years.

His original candidature for Army recruitment had been cancelled, following which he approached the Delhi High Court in 2022.

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After prolonged litigation, the high court in October 2025 ruled in his favour and set aside the cancellation.

But by then, the recruitment landscape had changed dramatically.

The Centre’s Agnipath policy had already come into force, replacing the older recruitment process with the Agniveer Scheme, under which recruits serve for four years before a limited number are absorbed into regular service.

Army tells court old recruitment route no longer exists

During the hearing, Army authorities informed the court that recruitment into the Indian Army is now conducted only through the Agniveer Scheme.

Major Anish Muralidhar, appearing for the Army, told the court that Agniveers are recruited initially for four years and their cases are later considered for regular induction depending on fitness and other parameters.

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The Army also pointed out that the Agniveer Scheme ordinarily applies to candidates between the ages of 17 and 21-and-a-half years.

However, because Sharma had already secured relief from the high court earlier, the authorities agreed to grant him age relaxation.

The court was shown communications dated November 12, November 17 and December 11, 2025, confirming the relaxation granted to Sharma.

Court balances candidate’s rights with new policy

The high court acknowledged that the Army’s recruitment model had fundamentally changed and observed that it could not direct the authorities to induct Sharma under a system that no longer existed.

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“In that view of the matter, as there is presently no scheme for entry into the Indian Army except the Agniveer Scheme, we are of the opinion that no contrary directions can be issued,” the court said.

At the same time, the judges ensured that Sharma’s earlier court victory did not become meaningless because of policy changes introduced midway through his case.

The court clarified that after completing four years under the Agniveer Scheme, Sharma’s case should be considered for regular recruitment into the Army.

Why verdict matters

The ruling could become an important precedent for several defence aspirants whose recruitment processes got caught in the transition to the Agnipath model.

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Many candidates across the country had appeared in recruitment drives conducted under the old system, only to face delays, cancellations or uncertainty after the new policy came into effect.

The Delhi High Court’s order signals that candidates who have already secured judicial relief cannot simply be pushed aside because the rules of recruitment changed during their legal fight.

For Sharma, the verdict means that after four years of waiting, courtroom battles and uncertainty, the path to wearing the Army uniform is finally open again.