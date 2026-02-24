‘Shocking, 5,612 AFT orders ignored’: Delhi High Court rebukes Centre over soldiers’ unresolved legal battles

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court recently reminded the executive that judicial orders, particularly from the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), concerning members of the Armed Forces, cannot be left “unimplemented”, calling it a “sorry state of affairs”.
The right to challenge a judicial decision is always available, to the citizen as well as the executive, said the Delhi High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
A bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla was hearing a petition filed by the Centre challenging a July 31, 2024, full bench judgment of the AFT stating that wilful disobedience of its final orders could amount to “contempt” under Section 19 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007.
“Our Armed Forces are meant to protect our lives and our borders, and cannot remain embroiled in litigation,” the bench said on February 23.
Sharp reminder to executive
There is no lack of compassion in the executive for the members of our Armed Forces, and any delay or reluctance in implementing the decisions of the AFT would ordinarily be bonafide.
We only request the authorities to, if they are aggrieved by any such decision or order, challenge it in a manner known to law, rather than just leave it unimplemented.
They are adversarial in nature, with rival rights being tested, tried and balanced by deft application of settled legal principles.
Decisions taken by judicial, or even quasi-judicial authorities, are not intended to be consigned to oblivion.
Tribunal frustrated by non-implementation
The matter traces back to a detailed full bench ruling of the AFT dated July 31, 2024.
The tribunal had been confronted with 5,612 of its orders remaining unimplemented.
Faced with repeated instances of non-implementation, the AFT examined whether willful disobedience of its final orders could amount to “contempt” under Section 19 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007.
It answered in the affirmative, holding that persistent non-compliance undermined its authority and could attract contempt action.
The Centre challenged this interpretation before the Delhi High Court.
Since no such authority exists in the AFT Act, the tribunal cannot imprison officials for non-compliance.
Rejection of ‘operational difficulties’ argument
The Delhi High Court also addressed submissions made before a ‘Parliamentary Standing Committee‘ suggesting that granting civil contempt powers to the AFT would cause “operational difficulties” for the Armed Forces.
The bench said that there can be no operational difficulties in complying with judicial orders, and if an order is unpalatable, the remedy is to challenge it, not to disregard it.
Accepting such reasoning, it said the same would erode the rule of law.
