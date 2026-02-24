‘Shocking, 5,612 AFT orders ignored’: Delhi High Court rebukes Centre over soldiers’ unresolved legal battles

It is, startling and shocking that, on July 31, 2024, 5612 orders passed by the Armed Forces Tribunal remained unimplemented. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court recently reminded the executive that judicial orders, particularly from the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), concerning members of the Armed Forces, cannot be left “unimplemented”, calling it a “sorry state of affairs”.

A bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla was hearing a petition filed by the Centre challenging a July 31, 2024, full bench judgment of the AFT stating that wilful disobedience of its final orders could amount to “contempt” under Section 19 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007.

“Our Armed Forces are meant to protect our lives and our borders, and cannot remain embroiled in litigation,” the bench said on February 23.