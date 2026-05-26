‘Will open floodgates’: Delhi High Court rejects cancer insurance claim of advocate who missed voter ID verification

A fresh registration window was opened for advocates who were not verified, the petitioner did not apply afresh. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court has refused relief to an advocate whose prostate cancer mediclaim under the Chief Minister’s Advocates Welfare Scheme was denied after missing multiple opportunities for correction of his voter ID details and registering afresh under the scheme for verification.

Observing that granting him relief would open the “floodgates” for other unverified registrants, Justice Anish Dayal dismissed his petition and held that he cannot claim reimbursement for the duration when he was not part of the verified beneficiaries.

“He eventually submitted a fresh application with a new Voter ID Card, pursuant to notice dated 14th March 2023. The notice was present in the public domain, and there is no assertion made by counsel for the petitioner that he was ignorant of the same. Petitioner chose to rely on the previous benefit availed by him and his E-card. The conscious avoidance of the notice dated 7th February 2022 was only to his own peril,” the May 22 order noted.