Delhi High Court raises doubt over deceased burn victim’s words, acquits ‘attacker’ 26 years on

The Delhi High Court noted that the victim had allegedly made three dying declarations before succumbing to her injuries.

Delhi High Court news: After a 26-year legal battle, the Delhi High Court has acquitted a man sentenced to life imprisonment, raising a critical question: would a woman with 90 per cent burn injuries use the phrase “her new lover” to identify her attacker?

Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja set aside the 2004 trial court conviction, noting that the victim’s dying declarations were riddled with improbable and unusually detailed particulars, including precise address details, and appeared to reflect inputs from third parties rather than the victim’s own words.

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by the accused, who was alleged to have had a relationship with the victim, with the incident arising from an altercation on the evening of her death in March 2000.