‘Contradictions, improvements and inconsistencies’: Delhi High Court punches holes in prosecution case, acquits Sonu Punjaban in minor girl’s trafficking case
While acquitting Sonu Punjaban and another accused, the Delhi High Court noted that the victim gave differing versions regarding the year of the incident, the manner of kidnapping, and the sequence of events.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday acquitted two accused, including alleged trafficker Geeta Arora aka Sonu Punjaban, in a case involving the kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old minor girl.
Justice Chandra Sekharan Sudha was dealing with a plea of the accused against the trial court conviction order, various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
“It is true that when a young girl/woman, after being administered drinks laced with intoxicants, is subjected to repeated sexual assault by different people at different places, then it may not be possible to recall the entire facts in the correct sequence or recollect the exact dates, months, or years,” the court said.
The order added that in the case at hand, the girl has no such case that she is unable to recall the details because of the traumatic experience.
“Her version keeps changing with every statement recorded during the course of the inquiry/investigation, and trial of the case,” The high court read.
Case of Sonu Punjaban
The case arose from allegations that a minor girl was kidnapped in 2009, trafficked across multiple locations, and accross multiple locations, and forced into prostitution by a network of individuals.
The girls were eventually being sold to the petitioners.
The trial court had convicted the accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and awarded a sentence of up to 24 years’ rigorous imprisonment.
The petitioners, Geeta Arora aka Sonu Punjaban are moved to high court against the conviction.
Court’s findings
It is to be noted that the entire prosecution case rests substantially on the testimony of the minor.
It is a settled position of law that conviction can be based on the sole testimony of the prosecutrix if it is found to be of sterling quality and inspires confidence in the mind of the Court.
However, where such testimony suffers from material contradictions, inconsistencies, and improvements, the court is duty-bound to seek corroboration before sustaining a conviction.
A comparative analysis of the versions of minor and her deposition before the trial court reveals material inconsistencies that go to the root of the prosecution’s case.
In her FIS/FIR as well as in her statement under Section 164 CrPC, PW1 stated that the incident occurred in the year 2006.
In her deposition before the court, she asserted that the incident took place in the year 2009 and sought to explain the earlier version as a mistake.
The trial court accepted the argument of the prosecution that the same is only a minor contradiction, which has been explained by the minor in her subsequent statement.
The discrepancy regarding the year of the incident is not a minor inconsistency but relates to the very genesis of the prosecution case to which I will refer shortly.
‘Deeply troubling case’
Arora’s counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, said that the judgment had brought to light a “deeply troubling” case of false implication built on an unreliable and inconsistent prosecution narrative.
“The case was founded on allegations made by the prosecutrix, who claimed to be a minor and levelled sweeping accusations of immoral trafficking against multiple individuals over an extended and undefined period of time. However, the prosecution failed to provide any specific or consistent timelines, dates, or particulars of the alleged offences,” he added.
Story continues below this ad
According to Pahwa, the court took note of the “improbability” in the prosecution’s case, reflecting that the alleged incidents had occurred when Arora was in judicial custody.
“This alone strikes at the root of the allegations. The prosecutrix’s conduct further eroded the credibility of the case. After initially making allegations, she remained untraceable for a considerable period and later resurfaced to make multiple statements.”
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More