‘Contradictions, improvements and inconsistencies’: Delhi High Court punches holes in prosecution case, acquits Sonu Punjaban in minor girl’s trafficking case

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea of Sonu Punjaban in a human trafficking and kidnapping case. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday acquitted two accused, including alleged trafficker Geeta Arora aka Sonu Punjaban, in a case involving the kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old minor girl.

Justice Chandra Sekharan Sudha was dealing with a plea of the accused against the trial court conviction order, various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

“It is true that when a young girl/woman, after being administered drinks laced with intoxicants, is subjected to repeated sexual assault by different people at different places, then it may not be possible to recall the entire facts in the correct sequence or recollect the exact dates, months, or years,” the court said.