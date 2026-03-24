Gaps in prosecution story, discrepancy in complainant’s statements: Delhi HC acquits Sonu Punjaban, co-accused in 2014 trafficking case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday acquitted alleged sex trafficker Geeta Arora alias Sonu Panjaban and a co-accused convicted for trafficking and prostitution of a 12-year old girl in July 2020 by a trial court in the city.

The High Court, while delivering the judgement, pointed out inconsistent statements of the complainant during the course of the trial and gaps in the prosecution story.

Arora and another co-accused, Sandeep Bedwal, were sentenced to 24 years and 20 years of imprisonment, respectively, on July 16, 2020, by the trial court on the basis of an FIR that was filed in 2014 under provisions of the IPC and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Both Arora and Bedwal have been in jail for nearly seven years. The two accused had pointed out gaps in the probe where other accused suspected to be involved in the chain of events of the alleged trafficking were neither identified nor arrested.

“There are several gaps in the prosecution story for which the materials on record do not give any answers. In these circumstances, it can only be held that the materials on record are insufficient to hold Arora and Bedwal guilty,” the High Court said.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha of the HC observed, “…In the case on hand, the failure of the investigating agency to trace these crucial links in the prosecution story weakens the case against the appellants.”

The High Court also flagged a procedural flaw in the way the trial court had permitted the prosecution to cross-examine the complainant, who was a prosecution witness. “..It is seen that several answers favourable to the prosecution were obtained by putting leading questions…the statute does not contemplate a situation where a party may ‘cross-examine’ its own witness,” Justice Sudha observed.

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Justice Sudha also noted the changing statements of the complainant. These included discrepancies over the year of the incident. She said that the incident took place in 2006, according to the FIR; but then said that the incident took place in 2009 in her deposition before the trial court.

“In the facts and circumstances of this case, the discrepancy regarding the year of incident is not a minor inconsistency but relates to the very genesis of the prosecution case..,” the High Court noted.

Also Read | Who is Geeta Arora aka Sonu Punjaban?

Noting that the complainant’s statements “contain several material improvements which were not part of her earlier statements”, the High Court underlined: “These improvements are not minor embellishments but introduce entirely new facets to the prosecution story.”

Observing that the complainant, “at different points of time, made allegations of a similar nature against different individuals, each time asserting that she was lured, intoxicated and sexually exploited,” the court cast a “serious doubt on the consistency and reliability of her version.”

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“This Court is of the view that such conduct casts a serious shadow on the reliability of PW1 and disentitles her from being treated as a witness of sterling quality,” the court ruled.

In September 2024, the High Court had refused to suspend their sentences pending a final decision on their criminal appeals, which now stand disposed of.