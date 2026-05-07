‘Vague outburst’ not crime: Delhi High Court upholds acquittal of lawyers in 16-year-old Tis Hazari brawl case

The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea of a woman and her family challenging acquittal of three lawyers in criminal intimidation case. (AI-generated Image)

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea of a woman and her family members, upholding the trial court’s decision to acquit three advocates in a grievous hurt and criminal intimidation case, following a 2010 altercation at the Tis Hazari Courts.

Justice Neena Bansal was dealing with a plea of a woman, her father, and her brother challenging the trial court order to acquit the three men accused of abusing and beating the petitioners during the court strike.

“The sole allegation against the respondent is that he told the complainant that ‘if she came again in the court, she would not be spared.’ This statement does not indicate what injury to her person, reputation or property was contemplated, nor is there any material to show that it in fact, caused such alarm as to overbear her will or to deter her from pursuing her legal remedies,” the court said on May 5.