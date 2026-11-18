Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district court... Read More
- Tags:
- delhi high court
- Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to look into the videos circulating online purportedly showing Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta making “objectionable” remarks against lawyers, and take appropriate action.
The purported videos also show another police officer allegedly threatening to use an AK-47 gun.
The court directed the government to consider removing the videos, if required. It also asked the government to look into the accounts which posted or circulated the videos.
The court was hearing a PIL seeking action against ACP Vashishta and other officers for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against the lawyers.
The petition was filed by advocate Karan Bir Singh before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma.
Singh has also alleged that officers made remarks suggesting advocates visiting police stations in groups could face detention and criminal proceedings.
The petition has sought direction from the Central government on removal of the “objectionable” videos.
The government told the court that disciplinary action had already been initiated against the ACP on November 2, leading to his suspension. It also submitted that a chargesheet in the matter had been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The ACP was suspended for alleged “violation of discipline” after he led a protest by police personnel outside the Delhi Police Headquarters following the said clash with the lawyers.
Around 100 Delhi Police personnel had gathered demanding a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar regarding the alleged clash with the lawyers at Shahdara police station.
ACP Vashishta and SHO Arun Kumar were transferred following an indefinite strike called by the Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations over the handling of an assault case involving another advocate.
According to the lawyers, the ACP allegedly displayed his revolver to advocates who were seeking action in a case of alleged assault on one of their colleagues.