The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to look into the videos circulating online purportedly showing Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta making “objectionable” remarks against lawyers, and take appropriate action.

The purported videos also show another police officer allegedly threatening to use an AK-47 gun.

The court directed the government to consider removing the videos, if required. It also asked the government to look into the accounts which posted or circulated the videos.

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The court was hearing a PIL seeking action against ACP Vashishta and other officers for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against the lawyers.

The petition was filed by advocate Karan Bir Singh before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma.