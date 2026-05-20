‘Neither repentant nor deserves mercy’: Delhi HC sentences YouTuber to six months’ jail for contempt

The Delhi HC, however, granted a 60-day suspension of sentence for him to appeal in the Supreme Court.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiMay 20, 2026 05:51 PM IST
Delhi HC contempt case against YouTuberGulshan Pahuja, while terming his conduct to be bonafide, had told the court that “he should not be made to stop criticising judges by invoking the contempt jurisdiction against him.” (Photo generated using AI)
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The Delhi High Court last week sentenced a YouTuber to six months’ imprisonment under the Contempt of Courts Act — the maximum punishment prescribed under the law — for not showing any remorse or course correction despite the court holding him guilty of contempt earlier in April.

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja sentenced YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja, who runs a YouTube channel titled ‘Fight 4 Judicial Reforms’, to the maximum punishment under the Act.

The case dates back to 2025, when the HC had taken cognisance of a reference made by a civil judge at Shahdara court, Charu Asiwal, regarding contentious videos and banners on Pahuja’s YouTube channel. In his interviews with lawyers, the lawyers had allegedly made “some objectionable and derogatory remarks against judicial officers and the judicial institution as a whole”.

The HC had also initiated contempt proceedings against the lawyers but subsequently dropped it after they tendered unconditional apologies.

Must Read | Classic case of contempt: Delhi High Court convicts YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja for scandalising judiciary

The bench, in its May 16 order, reasoned, “The contemnor, by his acts, has scandalised… and lowered the authority of the Court. The contemnor shows no regret for the same. He also does not suggest any course correction. In fact, he maintains that what he did was with the intent of improving the judicial system… By not imposing adequate punishment on him, we may encourage him to repeat these acts in future and to embolden him in doing the same.”

The bench also observed that he has “compounded his contempt by making further scandalous submissions before this Court and, thus, evidently he is neither repentant nor deserves any mercy.”

Imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 under the Act, the court added that failure to pay the fine shall entail an additional month of imprisonment.

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The court, however, suspended the sentence for 60 days after Pahuja said he plans to challenge the Delhi HC’s April verdict that held him guilty of contempt as well as the May 16 order which sentenced him for the offence before the Supreme Court.

“In case an order suspending the sentence of the contemnor is not passed by the Supreme Court, the contemnor shall on his own surrender before the Registrar General of this Court forthwith on expiry of the above-mentioned period,” the bench ruled.

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While proceeding against Pahuja, the Delhi HC, in its April 21 order, had emphasised that “we are not proceeding against the respondent for the explicits used by him, but his intent to scandalise and lower the authority of not only the Supreme Court but the entire judiciary.”

Pahuja, while terming his conduct to be bonafide, had told the court that “he should not be made to stop criticising judges by invoking the contempt jurisdiction against him.”

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He had cited cases he had filed. One was to evict his tenant in 1988, which remains pending. He claimed “his experience of court proceedings has been bad”, with the judge concerned not even reading his file in the last six months and seeing no progress in the case.

In another case, he had filed a complaint regarding money owed to him by his friend, which led to him visiting the police station with his complaint multiple times, but resulting in no action.

While holding Pahuja guilty of contempt in its April order, the Delhi HC had reasoned, “If one has to attack a judicial officer on his integrity or competence, it must be done with cogent evidence; it cannot be made lightly. We must remember that such an attack, if made without any basis, undermines the authority of the judicial officer and interferes with dispensation of justice by him/her without fear or favour…”

“… Any such criticism must be well founded, specially because the judicial officer, unlike the complainant, has no means to justify his actions in public. When a judicial officer dispenses justice, he/she is bound to make mistakes; no judicial officer is or can be expected to be 100% correct all the time; it is for this reason that we have a hierarchy of courts, where a litigant can approach the higher court if he/she is dissatisfied by the verdict… (Pahuja) pronounced his verdict against the judicial officers concerned without any basis and thereby undermined their authority,” it said.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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