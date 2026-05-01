‘Compromise patient safety, may cause health hazards’: Delhi HC backs drug controller’s action against unauthorised combination drugs

The Centre told the Delhi HC that approval for all new drugs for human use is centralised, and governed by clinical trials. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court has paved the way for the revocation of licences to manufacture, sell, market and distribute fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs that have not been approved based on safety and efficacy studies.

The court upheld an order passed by India’s central drug regulator in 2025 prohibiting the sale of unapproved FDC drugs.

Such “unapproved FDCs compromise patient safety and may lead to adverse drug reactions and cause other health hazards due to the absence of scientific validation”, the court said in its order passed on April 21.

An FDC drug is a medicine that contains two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients — chemical compounds in medicines that have an effect on the body — in a single pill, capsule, or shot.