Can you be fired for posting allegations on social media against your employer? Delhi High Court answers

The Delhi High Court was hearing the plea of Madanjit Kumar, who was removed from service at Central Electronics Limited following disciplinary action initiated in 2017–2018. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Observing that a public sector employee may face disciplinary action for tweeting allegations against the employer, the Delhi High Court held that the dismissal of such an employee from service is not justified and requires reconsideration.

Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing the plea of Madanjit Kumar, who was employed with Central Electronics Limited (CEL) and had challenged his removal from service following disciplinary proceedings initiated by the organisation in 2017–2018.

Justice Sanjeev Narula stated that the petitioner had served the organisation for a long period, which was a legitimate factor in deciding the action against him.

“The petitioner publicly amplified allegations against the organisation through tweets and retweets, pursued representations beyond the internal framework, and was found to have attempted to mobilise external pressure. Such conduct can attract the discipline contemplated…and warrants a serious response,” the court observed in its February 10 order.