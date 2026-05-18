Delhi High Court transfers Rohini district judge after viral video incident

Judge Rakesh Kumar V has been attached to the Delhi Judicial Academy following a heated exchange with the Bar association president.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readMay 18, 2026 10:50 AM IST
Delhi High Court has transferred Rohini district judge Rakesh Kumar V to the Delhi Judicial Academy after a viral video of his heated exchange with the Rohini Bar Association president sparked controversy and protests. (Video screengrab)Delhi High Court has transferred Rohini district judge Rakesh Kumar V to the Delhi Judicial Academy after a viral video of his heated exchange with the Rohini Bar Association president sparked controversy and protests. (Video screengrab)
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The Delhi High Court Sunday transferred Rohini court district judge Rakesh Kumar V after a video of him in a heated exchange with the Bar association president went viral. He has been attached with the Director of the Delhi Judicial Academy “in diverted capacity”.

The transfer comes even as the Judicial Service Association of Delhi on Sunday said that it “unequivocally stands in complete solidarity” with the district judge and “all judicial officers are discharging their duties with integrity, independence and courage”.

The HC order follows a demand for transfer, withdrawal of judicial work and an inquiry, by the All District Court Bar Associations, Delhi. The bar associations announced that their members shall abstain from work on Monday.

The Delhi HC order was issued through the Delhi HC registrar general Arun Bhardwaj.

Judicial officer Dheeraj Mittal, Additional Director at Delhi Judicial Academy, will take charge of Judge Kumar’s court in Rohini, as a district judge in “diverted capacity”.

Judiciary vs Bar

Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Association, Delhi, has expressed its “strongest condemnation and profound anguish over the shocking incident involving the illegal recording and deliberate circulation of video clips relating to court proceedings conducted by Shri Rakesh Kumar V”. It has requested the Delhi HC to pass “necessary directions for deletion of said video clips from social media platforms”.

The association also objected to the “clandestine recording of judicial proceedings and making the same viral on social media platforms” as not only “an act of gross impropriety, but a direct assault on the dignity, independence and majesty of the judicial institution”. It termed it to be aimed at subjecting judicial officers to “unwarranted intimidation, vilification and public pressure”.

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However, the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations, Delhi, termed district judge Kumar’s conduct as  “highly objectionable and unbecoming” towards the advocate, who is also the President of the Rohini Court Bar Association.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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