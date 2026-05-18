Delhi High Court transfers Rohini district judge after viral video incident

Delhi High Court has transferred Rohini district judge Rakesh Kumar V to the Delhi Judicial Academy after a viral video of his heated exchange with the Rohini Bar Association president sparked controversy and protests. (Video screengrab)

The Delhi High Court Sunday transferred Rohini court district judge Rakesh Kumar V after a video of him in a heated exchange with the Bar association president went viral. He has been attached with the Director of the Delhi Judicial Academy “in diverted capacity”.

The transfer comes even as the Judicial Service Association of Delhi on Sunday said that it “unequivocally stands in complete solidarity” with the district judge and “all judicial officers are discharging their duties with integrity, independence and courage”.

The HC order follows a demand for transfer, withdrawal of judicial work and an inquiry, by the All District Court Bar Associations, Delhi. The bar associations announced that their members shall abstain from work on Monday.