Delhi HC temporarily restrains composer Ilaiyaraaja from using his works from 134 films in copyright row

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela restrained the Rajya Sabha member from making any claim of ownership to third parties or issuing any license for exploitation in relation to Saregama’s copyrighted works in 134 such films.

The Delhi High Court on February 13 restrained Padma Bhushan-awardee musician, singer, and composer Ilaiyaraaja, and anyone working on his behalf, from using or issuing licenses for literary and musical works and recordings copyrighted by the record label Saregama.

The injunction has been granted as an interim measure in favour of the record label, and without hearing Ilaiyaraaja, that is an ex parte order.

Saregama, which moved a suit claiming copyright infringement over songs of cinematographic films, has claimed that between 1976 and 2001, the record label had entered into various assignment agreements with the producers of 134 films, vesting the label with the copyright over the sound recordings, musical and literary works of these cinematographic films as “absolute, worldwide and in perpetuity.”