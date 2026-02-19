Delhi HC temporarily restrains composer Ilaiyaraaja from using his works from 134 films in copyright row
Saregama's suit comes after it discovered that works involving Ilaiyaraaja had been uploaded on various platforms, with the composer “also alleged to have made ownership claims over the infringing content.”
Justice Tushar Rao Gedela restrained the Rajya Sabha member from making any claim of ownership to third parties or issuing any license for exploitation in relation to Saregama’s copyrighted works in 134 such films.
The Delhi High Court on February 13 restrained Padma Bhushan-awardee musician, singer, and composer Ilaiyaraaja, and anyone working on his behalf, from using or issuing licenses for literary and musical works and recordings copyrighted by the record label Saregama.
The injunction has been granted as an interim measure in favour of the record label, and without hearing Ilaiyaraaja, that is an ex parte order.
Saregama, which moved a suit claiming copyright infringement over songs of cinematographic films, has claimed that between 1976 and 2001, the record label had entered into various assignment agreements with the producers of 134 films, vesting the label with the copyright over the sound recordings, musical and literary works of these cinematographic films as “absolute, worldwide and in perpetuity.”
Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also restrained the Rajya Sabha member from making any claim of ownership to third parties or issuing any license for exploitation in relation to Saregama’s copyrighted works in 134 such films.
The label has accused Ilaiyaraaja of “exploiting the copyright works” of Saregama, by “granting unauthorised licenses to a third party for using the said works and simultaneously making baseless claims against the legal title/copyright of (Saregama) in various sound recordings and musical works.”
The suit comes after the label discovered earlier this month that works involving Ilaiyaraaja had been uploaded on various platforms like Amazon Music, iTunes, Jio Saavan, etc., with the composer “also alleged to have made ownership claims over the infringing content.”
Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the label on January 13, claiming rights to the musical works he created, composed, arranged, and orchestrated for all cinematograph films.
Saregama has asserted that since it entered into various license agreements with third parties to allow them to use its copyrighted works, its rights over the works are well recognised and accepted. Further, the label relied on its agreements with the producers of the cinematograph films, who assigned their copyrights in the sound recordings, musical and literary works in the 134 films “irrevocably”.
In 2017, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to his longtime collaborator, S P Balasubrahmanyam, seeking royalty payments for live performances of his compositions and accusing Balasubrahmanyam of copyright infringement. The issue was subsequently resolved out-of-court.
In the past, Ilaiyaraaja has contended, including before the Madras High Court in a legal battle with record labels, that he holds copyright in his musical work as composer and author, a copyright that the film’s owner cannot infringe.
